Nilgai spotted in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: A Nilgai (Boselaphus tragocamelus) was spotted roaming on the National Highway of Balurghat town in the early hours of Sunday, causing a commotion among locals who flocked to catch a glimpse of the elusive creature. Nilgai has been declared an endangered species, with sightings of this animal being exceedingly rare. The Nilgai was observed near the power house of Ward 1, hesitantly wandering from the Power House area to the Police Line. Initially, many mistook it for a deer or a calf. Soon news reached the Forest department and their staff confirmed the animal to be a Nilgai. Despite the early morning sighting, the Nilgai vanished without a trace by morning.



The Forest department initiated a search across Balurghat town and adjacent forests, yet no sign of the creature was found. Reports of another Nilgai sighting towards Tapan added to the confusion, prompting the Forest department to investigate the origin of the Nilgai here.

Dasharath Roy, a forester, stated: “Early morning hikers in Balurghat spotted a Nilgai on Sunday and promptly notified the Forest department. Despite our search efforts in various areas of Balurghat city and surrounding forests, including Power House, Mangalpur and Balurghat forest, along with police lines, the Nilgai remains elusive. We’ve urged locals to contact us immediately if they encounter the Nilgai, but as of now, no sightings have been reported.”