NIH gets new permanent Director

Kolkata: Dr Pralay Sharma who was acting as director in-charge of the National Institute of Homeopathy (NIH), Kolkata has become the permanent Director of the prestigious institution for five years.

“I had passed out from this medical college and joined as a medical officer here in 1997. Gradually, I rose up to the rank of senior administrative medical officer. In 2017, I got the post of HoD and started functioning as hospital superintendent. After continuing as HoD for 6-7 years, I became Director in charge in March this year as the permanent Director had retired. Finally I assumed office as the Director of NIH,” Sharma said.

An order was recently issued by the Ministry of Ayush in this regard. It said that Sharma has assumed the office of Director for five years or until further orders.