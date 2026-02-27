Night traffic naka checking begins to curb accidents in Siliguri

Siliguri: In a major initiative to prevent rising road accidents in the city, the Traffic Department of the Siliguri Police Commissionerate has started night traffic naka checking across key intersections after 10 pm every day.



Initially, four traffic booths — Jalpai More, Panitanki More, Shalugara Checkpost, and the Matigara City Centre area — will be operated after 10 pm till 1 am every day.

Late on Wednesday night, after 10 pm, Kazi Shamsuddin Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Traffic, accompanied by Abhishek Majumdar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Traffic, along with other officials, visited the traffic guards and launched the night traffic naka checking.

“As per the instructions given by the Commissioner of Police (CP), we have launched the traffic naka checking. Initially, it will be operated in four major areas, and we will increase the service in other areas if required in the future,” said the DCP Traffic.

The move comes in response to the increasing number of road accidents in Siliguri during late-night hours. Authorities observed that accidents frequently occur due to rash and negligent driving, often involving intoxicated drivers taking advantage of reduced police presence at night. Earlier, apart from occasional special drives, traffic personnel were generally not deployed at traffic posts after 10 pm, which contributed to repeated mishaps.

Recently, a tragic road accident on Sevok Road claimed the life of a youth, prompting the administration to take stricter measures.

The DCP stated that each naka point will be staffed with one Traffic Officer-in-Charge (OC), two officers, two constables, and two civic volunteers. An officer of ACP rank will supervise the functioning of these centres daily.

On-duty officers will wear body cameras during the checking process.

They will focus on verifying vehicle documents, monitoring speed limits, and identifying drivers who are intoxicated. Immediate legal action will be taken against those who violate this policy.