Night-time shop demolition triggers arrests, political row

Malda: Tension gripped English Bazar following the alleged demolition of several shops along National Highway in Ward No. 19 during the dead of Sunday night. Police have arrested a driver and seized an earth-moving machine in connection with the incident, but traders claim the “main mastermind” behind the operation is still at large.



Angered by the incident, the Malda Merchant Chamber of Commerce has issued a stern warning, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible. “If the main accused, Rajib Sharma, is not arrested, traders will be forced to call a shutdown across Malda district,” Chamber president Jayanta Kundu said on Tuesday.

According to allegations, late Sunday night, multiple shops located on the ground floor of a private building were demolished. Traders claimed that the action was carried out without prior notice, despite the matter reportedly being sub judice in the High Court. Several business owners alleged losses worth lakhs of rupees, leaving them suddenly without shelter or livelihood.

“This building was constructed around 1975 and tenants have been running businesses here since 1977. What happened at night was a clear violation of due process,” Kundu said. He added: “We have lodged a complaint at English Bazar Police Station. If no action is taken within 48 hours, we will call for a district-wide business shutdown. Further, we shall write to the CM about the matter.”

The incident has triggered political reactions as well. BJP South Malda organisational district president Ajay Gangopadhyay alleged, “A powerful promoter lobby backed by influential leaders of the ruling party is behind this. Otherwise, no one would dare carry out such an act in the middle of the night.”

However, English Bazar Municipality Chairman Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury denied the allegations. “The building owners approached the municipality seeking permission for demolition. Our engineers inspected the structure and found it to be damaged. The municipality did not carry out the demolition; the owner did it themselves,” he said. Meanwhile, the police have produced the arrested driver, Jasim Sheikh, in the court as traders question why the demolition was conducted at night, why no damage notice was displayed, and why shopkeepers were not informed in advance, fuelling widespread resentment across

the business community.