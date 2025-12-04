Night guard’s honesty shines as he returns Rs 1.72L cash & mobile phone

BALURGHAT: In a heartening reminder that honesty and humanity still thrive in society, a night guard of Gangarampur Municipality set an inspiring example. Despite finding nearly Rs 1.72 lakh in cash and a costly mobile phone, he chose to return them without a moment’s hesitation. Not only that, he also rescued an unconscious man and administered primary aid before informing authorities.

The incident occurred in front of the municipality office, where Buddha Das, a resident of Ward 12’s Basakpara area, was on his regular night duty. Suddenly he noticed a man lying unconscious near the bus stand, a few steps away from the office. Buddha rushed to the spot, brought water and tried to revive him. While checking for identification, he discovered bundles of cash and a high-end mobile phone in the man’s possession.

Temptation never crossed his mind. Instead, Buddha immediately informed Municipality Chairman Prashanta Mitra, who instructed him to contact the police.

The police soon arrived, took the ailing man to the hospital and began necessary procedures. The unconscious man was identified as Tuntun Yadav, a resident of Bihar, who had come to the bus stand to board a Siliguri-bound bus. He was carrying Rs 1,72,940 in cash. Buddha handed over all belongings, including the money and the mobile phone, to the police.

Despite facing severe personal hardships, including a mother battling cancer and financial strain with his wife and child, Buddha chose integrity over opportunity. Asked why he did not take the money, he simply said: “I may be poor, but I am not dishonest.”

Buddha’s father, Banshibadan Das, had started working as a temporary night guard at the municipality before passing away in 2021. Buddha was then appointed as a temporary worker in his place. His honesty has earned widespread appreciation from municipal employees.

Municipality Chairman Prashanta Mitra praised the night guard, saying: “I thank him for such exemplary conduct.” Executive Officer Pankaj Purkait and municipal functionary Shyamal Das also expressed pride in Buddha’s noble deed.