Nigerian nat’l held for duping Army personnel

KOLKATA: A Nigerian national was arrested from Delhi on Thursday afternoon for allegedly duping an Indian Army personnel worth about Rs 19.34 lakh on the pretext of customs duty to release expensive gifts.



According to police, the complainant identified as Khim Bahadur Malla, a Havildar of the Indian Army who is stationed in Fort William lodged a complaint at the Cyber Crime police station on

December 28 last year against an unknown fraudster.

Malla told the cops that he met the accused through social media in June, last year.

The accused person allegedly offered expensive gifts and gained his confidence.When Malla agreed to receive the gifts, the accused person asked for money on the pretext of customs clearance.

Despite his giving some money, the accused again demanded money by putting him in fear of getting into trouble as he is the receiver of these gifts.

During the probe, police found that the money was credited to two accounts in a private bank.

While obtaining the details from the said bank authority, police came up with an email ID through which a mobile number was found.

Cops then checked the call details and spotted a number which was used for only one day and multiple calls were made to Nigeria using that particular mobile number.

While tracking both then numbers, the location was found in Delhi.

Recently a team was sent to Delhi to nab the accused. On Thursday afternoon, police apprehended the accused person identified as Poul Uzuchukwu Ekwenze from Tilak Nagar area.

He will be brought to Kolkata on transit remand soon.