Nigerian national held for duping Malda woman of Rs 16L

malda: The cyber crime wing of Malda district police has arrested a Nigerian national on the charge of online financial fraud involving about Rs 16 lakh.



Earlier, the police had arrested another Nigerian, Benedict, from Delhi in connection with a online fraud case. Benedict’s interrogation led to Chibujo Cristiano,who has been arrested from Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The arrested was brought to Malda on transit remand and produced in the court on Monday.

A case of online fraud had been registered with the cyber crime in July 2023 by a woman. It is suspected that these two are kingpins of an international racket of cyber fraud. According to the police, the arrested Nigerian had a conversation with a woman in Malda on social media. It had been alleged that the Nigerian cheated the woman of Rs 16 lakh with various inducements. The woman later found out that she had been duped of a huge sum of money online.

After that, the woman had lodged a complaint with the Malda Cyber Crime Police stating all the incidents in July last year. Following the complaint, the police had started an investigation.

Last year, the cyber crime police had arrested the first Nigerian accused in this fraud case. By interrogating him, the police got to know the name of the main accused, Chibujo Cristiano. From various sources, the police came to know that this accused Nigerian was hiding in Noida area of Uttar Pradesh.

Last week, the Malda police had conducted an operation with the cooperation of the Uttar Pradesh police in Noida and netted Cristiano.

Meanwhile, the cyber crime wing organised a street drama on cyber awareness on Monday evening at the Foara More under the English Bazar police station.

The name of the play was Faand, The Cyber Trap staged by Natyasena, a well renowned drama troupe of Malda.

The programme aimed to spread awareness among the public about financial fraud online and blackmailing. The wing also has started awareness campaigns in various educational institutions.