Nigerian man held for duping woman

Kolkata: A Nigerian man from New Delhi was arrested for allegedly scamming a 64-year-old woman from Parnashree of Rs 7.86 lakh. The accused on Saturday was produced before Tis Hazari court in New Delhi for transit custody.

The victim was introduced to the accused, identified as Young Emeka, over Facebook. The accused claimed to be a British person named Eric James. After communicating for some time, the accused allegedly offered to send a gift to the victim and later told her that it had been confiscated by the customs. The accused allegedly asked the victim to pay Rs 7.86 lakh as duty to the customs. During probe, it was found that the money had been credited to two bank accounts registered in two banks, namely SBI and IDBI. Further a part of the amount had been credited to the Hnahthial Branch of SBI in Mizoram, which was under the name of a Mizo woman.

However, the phone number linked to the account was someone else’s.