NIA widens Mothabari probe, questions 150; 39 held

Kolkata: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) continued its probe into the Mothabari unrest in Malda for the third day, questioning over 150 people and collecting documents and CCTV footage. Multiple teams are operating

from key locations, with the BDO office as the coordination hub. The violence followed protests over electoral roll revision, during which judicial officers were allegedly confined. So far, 39 arrests have been made. Investigators are examining possible instigation, including the role of certain groups, and indications of pre-planned unrest while identifying key perpetrators.