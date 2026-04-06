NIA widens Mothabari probe, questions 150; 39 held

Malda: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday continued its high-intensity probe into the Mothabari unrest in Malda’s Kaliachak-II block for the third consecutive day, with multiple teams operating across the district and questioning over 150 individuals, including local residents.



An eight-member NIA team visited the Kaliachak-II Block Development Office (BDO) on Sunday morning, collecting key documents, computer records and CCTV footage related to the sequence of events. Sources said investigators are working against time to complete the preliminary phase, with the team likely to return later in the day and submit an initial report on Monday.

To streamline the probe, the NIA divided its personnel into multiple groups. While one team remained at the BDO office in Mothabari, another operated from the local police station, and a third moved between the District Magistrate’s office, Superintendent of Police office and Kaliachak police station. All inputs were consolidated at the Mothabari BDO office, now the central coordination point.

The probe follows Wednesday night’s violence, when protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls escalated, leading to the alleged confinement of around seven judicial officers inside the BDO office. Police and central forces intervened late at night to rescue them, amid allegations of stone pelting at the judges’ vehicles.

Investigators found that some Booth Level Officers (BLOs) from adjoining areas had allegedly told residents that only judicial officers could restore deleted names, leading to a large gathering outside the BDO office. The NIA is also examining claims that certain unauthorised religious institutions may have instigated sections of the crowd.

Security has since been tightened across Kaliachak-II block and other sensitive pockets of Malda, with central forces conducting regular patrols.

So far, 39 arrests have been made, including individuals linked to the Indian Secular Front (ISF). The NIA is also probing possible involvement of banned organisations such as Popular Front of India (PFI) and Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

Preliminary findings suggest planning behind the unrest, with investigators focusing on identifying key instigators and fixing accountability for the violence and any lapses in response.