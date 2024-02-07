NIA should probe MP firecracker factory blast: TMC

Following the fire incident at a firecracker factory in Madhya Pradesh which claimed the lives of 11 people and left 174 wounded, Trinamool Congress (TMC) questioned why a probe by National Investigation Agency (NIA) should not be initiated into this incident.

TMC sought to ask why shouldn’t an NIA probe not be ordered when 11 lives have been lost while 174 people were left injured. It said that whenever such an incident has unfolded in any of the firecracker factories in Bengal, the BJP was quick to demand a NIA probe.

Reports claimed that the factory, in existence for over two decades, had a history of operating without a valid license and lacking necessary safety precautions. The existing permit only allowed the stocking and selling of crackers and sparklers and not manufacturing.

The ruling party of Bengal (Trinamool) further alleged that the owner of the cracker factory was functioning under the wings of political leaders. It questioned whether the BJP was then encouraging such an illegal firecracker factory.

TMC wrote on X: “In MP’s Harda, 11 people were killed and 174 wounded in a fire at an UNLICENSED firecracker factory lacking essential safety measures. Despite past fatalities, the politically-privileged owners were allowed to continue with their lethal enterprise. How does the @BJP4MP administration justify this? How many more casualties will it take for them to act responsibly? Will a @NIA_India probe be initiated, or is this just another tragedy to be swept under the rug?”