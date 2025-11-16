NIA releases MBBS student detained in Red Fort blast probe after questioning

Kolkata: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which had detained a medical student with family roots in North Dinajpur, West Bengal, on Friday, in connection with the investigation of the recent explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort, released him on Saturday evening.

Nishar Alam, an MBBS student at Al-Falah University in Haryana, was picked up from the busy Surjapur Bazar area in North Dinajpur district on Friday was first taken to Islampur and then was shifted to Siliguri for further interrogation.

His family members claimed that the sleuths released him after they found no discrepancy in his statement. However, he has been advised to remain tight-lipped about the entire sequence of events and to abstain from any social media post in connection with the matter.

Nishar’s immediate family has been based in Ludhiana for decades; however, his ancestral home is in Konial Village under the Dalkhola Police Station area. The youth had come to the village two days ago with his mother and sister to attend a relative’s wedding. The sleuths had initially contacted Nishar’s father, Touhid Alam, in Ludhiana, and on questioning him, learnt about his son’s whereabouts in North Dinajpur.

Interestingly, three doctors arrested earlier in the case were also found to have connections with Al-Falah University.