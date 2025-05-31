NIA raids three places in city in espionage probe

Kolkata: The NIA searched three places in Kolkata in connection with the suspected espionage case. According to sources, on Saturday NIA conducted a massive search operation across the country including three places in Kolkata. Searches were conducted at a hotel in Park Circus, at a travel agency office in Kidderpore and a shop in Alipore areas. After the day long raid the travel agency owner has been summoned by the NIA on Monday. The central agency has also seized his mobile phone as well.