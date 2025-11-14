NIA raids Nandina village in hunt for B’deshi suspect linked to Delhi blast case

Cooch Behar: A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team conducted an extensive raid at Nandina village in Dinhata on Friday while searching for a Bangladeshi national, Arif Hossain, in connection with the recent blast in Delhi. The sudden arrival of Central and state security forces triggered widespread tension and curiosity in the border-side village.

According to local sources, Arif came to India from Dhaka nearly five years ago, married a local woman and was living at his in-laws’ house in Nandina since then. He reportedly ran a cloth shop at Nayarhat market and was also involved in small-scale contractor work.

During the four-hour search operation, the NIA raided his in-laws’ home but failed to trace Arif. Investigators seized a mobile phone believed to have been used by him. A seizure list issued to the family shows that Arif has been booked under multiple serious charges, including sedition, links to militant activities and abetment. Officials did not disclose further details of the case.

Arif’s mother-in-law, Sahera Bibi, said: “Arif is from Dhaka and has been living here for about five years. He runs a cloth store and also works as a contractor. We heard from the investigating officials that there are allegations of black money dealings against him.”

Cooch Behar Additional Superintendent of Police Sandeep Gorai confirmed the NIA’s visit. “The NIA team came to Dinhata to investigate a case registered against Arif in 2023,” he said. North Bengal Development minister Udayan Guha also acknowledged the development but said he had limited information.

“I have heard that the NIA conducted a raid, but I do not know anything about Arif Hossain. From what the police have told me, nothing significant was recovered from the

location. The mobile phone was searched, but it was not seized. No family member has been arrested.

Whether this raid is linked to any specific incident is not yet clear,” he told reporters.