NIA raids 12 places across Bengal

Kolkata: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted raids at 12 places across the state, including Kolkata, Panihati and Kulti in connection with the alleged funding of Maoists via several people.



According to sources, NIA officials on Tuesday morning reached a house in the Netajinagar area.

Another team conducted a raid at the house of a woman identified as Shipra Chakraborty in the Pallisree area in Panihati.

It is alleged that Shipra is associated with the Maoist organisation. She used to stay with another woman identified as Sudipta Pal in Asansol.

About five years ago, Shipra reportedly left Asansol and returned to her house in Panihati.

NIA officials on Tuesday also raided the residence of Sudipta. This apart, the Central agency reportedly raided the house of a man identified as Abhigyan Sarkar who is a researcher.It is alleged that the Maoist activists of Chhattisgarh used to get funds through these people. During the raids, NIA officials seized several mobile phones and hard disks.

The raid was also conducted at the Chatterjee Haat area in Howrah.

The house of the suspect, identified as Sudhhasatwa Roy alias Ribhu was searched and his parents were questioned.

However, he was not there at home when NIA officials reached Howrah.

The Central agency reportedly seized several leaflets and documents from his house.