NIA intensifies probe into Malda unrest; Arrests rise to 37

Malda: The NIA has intensified its investigation into the Mothabari unrest in Malda’s Kaliachak-II block, with the total number of arrests rising to 37, including AIMIM leader Mofakkerul Islam and ISF member Shahjahan Ali Qadri, identified as key instigators.



On Saturday, the NIA visited the BDO office, SP office, and district administrative headquarters to reconstruct events and review intelligence.

The probe is examining whether the violence was pre-planned, including possible links to extremist elements exploiting voter list grievances.

Investigators are scrutinising local networks, social media activity, and may interview judicial officers taken hostage to establish the precise sequence of events.