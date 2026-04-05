NIA intensifies probe into Malda unrest; Arrests rise to 37

Malda: The NIA on Saturday intensified its probe into the violent unrest in Mothabari under Kaliachak-II block of Malda district, even as fresh arrests pushed the total number of arrests to 37.



An NIA team reached the Mothabari BDO office around 10:30 am on Saturday to reconstruct the events that led to Wednesday night’s violence.

The central agency also visited the office of the Superintendent of Police and later the district administrative headquarters, where officials met senior authorities, including the District Magistrate, to review intelligence inputs.

Meanwhile, the probe has gathered momentum with fresh arrests. Two more individuals were taken into custody, raising the total number of arrests in connection with the incident to 37. Among those arrested is Mofakkerul Islam, an advocate and leader of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), who investigators have identified as the alleged main instigator behind the unrest. Another key accused is Shahjahan Ali Qadri, associated with the Indian Secular Front (ISF).

Sources indicate that investigators are closely examining whether the violence was pre-planned. The agency is probing possible links between protest organisers and external influences, while also scrutinising local networks and

social media activity connected to the accused. Multiple locations in and around Mothabari have been visited to gather evidence and piece together the chain of events.

According to intelligence sources, extremist elements may have attempted to infiltrate the protests by exploiting public grievances over voter list revisions. Reports suggest that individuals linked to radical groups tried to incite violence by blending in with demonstrators and provoking aggressive actions such as road blockades and stone-pelting.

The ruling TMC has accused the BJP of orchestrating unrest in sensitive districts, including Malda and Murshidabad, to influence electoral outcomes. Opposition leaders, however, have countered by highlighting alleged lapses in maintaining law and order.

Sources claim that the team could talk to the Judicial officers who were taken hostage to find out from them the

exact sequence of events

and their views. The Central agency is carefully scrutinising various social media sites, pages and handles.