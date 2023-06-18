NHRC DG to visit state on Monday

Kolkata: DG of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is scheduled to arrive in Kolkata on Monday to examine the law and order situation in the state ahead of the Panchayat polls scheduled to be held on July 8. Communication regarding the DG’s visit has already been sent to state Chief Secretary and state Election Commissioner.



He is slated to stay in the state on Monday and Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held at Nabanna has been postponed with many ministers remaining occupied in the poll process.

During his visit, the DG expressed his desire to hold meetings with the Chief Secretary and state Election Commissioner and also visit the areas from where there have been allegations of violence by the Opposition.