NHAI to set up enforcement wing at toll plazas to intercept overloaded goods vehicles

Kolkata: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has agreed to establish an Enforcement Wing at toll plazas as proposed by the state Transport department to intercept overloaded goods vehicles.



Moreover, stringent action will be taken by the motor vehicle officers and they will accordingly coordinate with the NHAI officials at the district level and district traffic police personnel. To streamline these activities, the Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) of concerned districts or headquarter enforcement team under the supervision of Deputy Director, Enforcement/RTO will regularly visit the toll plazas to issue e-challan or seizure list.

According to a Transport official, the heavy vehicles usually passed through toll plazas after paying additional fees but this came into conflict with the Motor Vehicle rules which prohibit overloading. Hence, the issue was raised and talks were ensued on a Motor Vehicle Enforcement Wing working along with NHAI officials to catch overloaded goods vehicles and imposing fines according to rules. Earlier, the NHAI officials had said that they would take up the matter with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

Furthermore, issues with regards to tolls were also raised. The state Transport department proposed yearly agreement on toll in connection with government buses. The NHAI has agreed to take up the request. A five-point agenda was set for the meeting which was attended by the Regional Officer of NHAI, state transport officials and other stakeholders, including All Bengal Bus Minibus Samannay Samity, City Suburban Bus Service, Bengal Bus Syndicate and Joint Council of Bus Syndicate.

The five points included road safety issues, collection of toll from buses, installation of cameras and availability of space at toll plazas for surprise checking by the RTO. According to a source, the NHAI has proposed to organise a workshop on road safety with state Transport department officials and all the stakeholders.