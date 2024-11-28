NH-31 expansion: State provides rehabilitation to 31 families

Siliguri: The state government has taken steps to rehabilitate families displaced due to the ongoing expansion work of National Highway (NH) No 31. As many as 31 families from wards 45 and 2 of Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) were provided alternative land in the Ujanu area of Ward 46. Two decimal land for each family has been given. The rehabilitation effort was carried out by the SMC.

Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri, handed over land title deeds and certificates to the families during a ceremony at the SMC conference hall on Thursday. This land has been provided with the help of the Urban Land Distribution Committee (ULDC).

“The issuance of pattas is just the first step. Efforts will be made to build houses for the rehabilitated families through the Bangla Awas Yojana,” said Deb, the Mayor. He assured that the rehabilitation process would continue until every affected family receives proper resettlement.

The impetus for the highway expansion project stems from a Central government initiative aimed at alleviating long-standing traffic congestion in Siliguri. Nitin Gadkari, Road Transport minister, had laid the foundation stone about two years ago for the development of the 4/6-laning of NH-31 with service roads on both sides from km 569.258 to km 581.030, from the Shiv-Mandir area to Sevoke Army Cantonment.

The expansion has already led to the demolition of numerous homes, trees being uprooted, and significant road construction activities.

The recipients, many of whom had lived in the area for decades, some for 20 to 40 years, expressed their gratitude to the state government.

“This land is a lifeline for us. We were uncertain about our future after living here for so many years, but the state government has given us hope,” said Md. Imteyaj, one of the beneficiaries.