NH 10 to undergo thorough repairs

Siliguri: The 228th edition of Mid Term Council Meeting of Indian Road Congress (IRC) discussed the issue of repair of National Highway 10, the lifeline connecting Gangtok, Sikkim to the plains of Bengal. The department is going to repair the road and an alternative road will be built to connect Sikkim. About Rs 400 crore has been sanctioned for the repairs.

“NH 10 is repeatedly damaged due to landslides. The road will have to be expanded by at least 10 metres. We have identified 22 spots where the repair work will take place. However the current alignment will not last long. We are contemplating another road to Sikkim,” said D Sarangi, president of IRC. The meeting was attended by Antara Acharya (IAS), Secretary, PWD Govt. of West Bengal, D.Sarangi, President of IRC, S K Nirmal Secretary General of IRC, Chief Engineers from Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and others. On the second day, 83rd Meeting of Highway Research Board (HRB) was held, where discussions about road research, development, adopting new technologies etc. took place.

On invitation of the Public Works department, Government of West Bengal, the 228th edition of Mid Term Council Meeting of Indian Road Congress (IRC) took place in Siliguri. More than 130 delegates from all over India were

present in the two-day meeting held in a private hotel in New Chamta in Siliguri on June 14 and 15.