NH 10 temporarily restored

: The National Highway (NH) 10, the lifeline of Sikkim, was temporarily restored on Wednesday. Following incessant rains, a 20 m stretch of the road had caved in on Sunday at Setijhora, 30 km from Siliguri, bringing traffic to a standstill. However, diversions were opened for light and heavy vehicles. “Temporary restoration work has been completed by the PWD team and a single lane traffic for vehicles, except heavy vehicles, is now open,” stated T Balasubramanian, District Magistrate, Kalimpong.