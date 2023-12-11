NH 10 opens for trucks & tankers from Monday

Darjeeling: The National Highway (NH) 10, the lifeline of Sikkim, opened up for buses and trucks (less than 6 tons) and tankers upto 9 kilo liters from Monday.



With the road closed to heavy vehicles for more than one-and-a-half months since the devastating Teesta flash flood on October 4, there have been demands from different quarters to speed up repair works and open up the road for heavy vehicles, especially goods vehicles. NH 10 connects Sikkim to the plains of Bengal. A flash flood in the Teesta in the wee hours of October 4 resulted in a trail of destruction in Sikkim and Hills of Bengal. The NH 10, a large stretch of which runs along the bank of the Teesta, was badly affected and was shut down to traffic. On October 22, the NH 10 was partially opened up for light vehicles from 6 am to 6 pm.

“A joint survey was conducted by the Transport officials, PWD and police of Kalimpong district to assess the feasibility of plying heavy vehicles along NH 10. Following the survey this decision was taken,” stated T Balasubramanian, District Magistrate, Kalimpong. A notification from the District Magistrate’s office, Kalimpong stated: “Heavy vehicles above 6 tons and tankers above 9 kilo liters will move from Melli Bridge-Chitrey-Kalimpong town-Algarah-Lava-Gorubathan and then onto Siliguri and vice versa from 21.00 hrs to 6:00 hrs.”

The notification further stated that single lane traffic has to be maintained at the following points on NH 10 — Likhuveer, near Melli Bazar, Antarey Jhora, near Bhalu Khola and 8th Mile.

Different organisations had urged the agencies to speed up repair work and open up the road to heavy vehicles. The Kalimpong District Truck Drivers Union submitted deputations to the DM, Superintendent of Police and the PWD. In the memorandum to the authorities they have stated that owing to heavy vehicles not being allowed on NH 10, the trucks are facing a lot of problems.