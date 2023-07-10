NGT initiates suo moto case on blast incidents at illegal cracker units

Kolkata: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has initiated a suo moto case on the incidents of blasts at illegal firecracker units, particularly in South 24-Parganas, Malda and East Midnapore districts.



The NGT has made the West Bengal Pollution Control Board, Central Pollution Control Board, state Disaster Management department, PESO (Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation) parties in the case and has sought reports from them by the coming week, July 17 has been

fixed as the next date of hearing.

It is learnt that the Green Bench has acted with some deaths being reported in connection with explosions at these illegal firecracker units.

The Supreme Court has issued clear-cut instructions that no firecrackers other than green ones will be manufactured in the state.

Environmentalists have been vocal after deaths in the recent incidents.

The state government has already initiated the process of developing a cluster for green firecrackers and the district magistrates have been asked to identify lands in their respective districts where such a cluster can be developed.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has formed a committee headed by the Chief Secretary to do the needful in developing such clusters on a mission mode. The state MSME department has taken it up with NEERI for providing training to the cracker manufacturers so that they can produce green crackers.