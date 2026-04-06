NGOs urge candidates to address pollution issues

Siliguri: As the election season brings a wave of promises and manifestos, environmental concerns continue to remain largely absent from political manifestos, say activists in Siliguri. Expressing concern over this neglect, a coalition of 65 organisations under the banner of “Green Platform,” along with Himalayan Nature and Adventure Foundation (HNAF), has submitted an environmental charter to candidates across all political parties in the city.



The group has urged candidates to include environmental protection in their agendas and reflect it in their official commitments. According to the activists, Siliguri is home to several rivers, many of which are currently in a deteriorated condition. They have demanded restoration and rejuvenation of these rivers, including the removal of illegal encroachments and relocation of cattle sheds situated along riverbanks.

The charter also highlights the large-scale cutting of trees due to road construction, which has contributed to rising pollution levels. Activists have called for extensive tree plantation drives to counter this loss.

Another major issue flagged was the growing use of plastic, which has led to clogged drainage systems and frequent waterlogging during the rains. Despite periodic dredging of rivers, their condition continues to worsen, the group noted.

Speaking on the issue, Deep Narayan Talukdar, Secretary of HNAF, said: “The use of plastic has increased significantly in the city and must be stopped immediately. It blocks drainage systems, leading to waterlogging even after light rainfall”.