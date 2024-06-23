NFR to install stabilizer & call recorder for better coordination

Siliguri: After the incident of the collision between Kanchanjungha Express train and a freight train in Ranapani in Siliguri that had left at least 10 persons dead and many others injured, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to improve coordination and communication with the trains.



With the aim of improving the coordination and communication between the staff of different departments, NFR has decided to install ‘Stabilizer and Call Recorder’ in every railgate cabin under NFR.

“Everything that is being communicated between gatemen, the station master and the staff will be recorded on that device,” stated a Railway source. Sources further stated that the decision was taken during the inquiry by the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) on the Kanchanjungha Express accident. However, Railway officials did not want to comment on this.

Following the accident, CRS has been conducting an inquiry. However, they are yet to come to a conclusion in the investigation.

As the investigation progresses, new instances of negligence continue to emerge. One such instance involves a conversation between the station master of Rangapani Railway Station and the gateman.

Earlier, Surendra Kumar, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the Katihar Division stated that a guard had informed the Station Master about the speeding freight train when the freight train crossed Rangapani railgate.

However, there is no proof of that call. Who made the call and to whom it was made, was not recorded, which became a barrier in the investigation. Therefore, the Railways have decided to install the device to keep a record of all calls. The device is said to be set up at every Railway crossing gate under NFR. The device has already been installed in other divisions under NFR.

Meanwhile, Mannu Kumar, co-loco pilot of freight who was injured in the incident, is still undergoing treatment at the private nursing home in Siliguri. On Saturday, Janak Kumar Garg, Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety, visited the nursing home. Although he refrained from commenting on this. Police forces have been deployed outside the nursing home.