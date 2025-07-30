‘Nexus of Good’ celebrates changemakers at city event

Kolkata: The Nexus of Good’s Kolkata Chapter hosted a “Celebrating Good” event on July 27, at The Heritage School. Anil Swarup IAS, Founder Chairman, Nexus of Good and Former Secretary, School Education and Coal presided over the programme.

The event showcased the impactful work of Professional Institute for Development and Socio Environmental Management (PRISM), a non-profit organisation dedicated to uplifting vulnerable sections of society, particularly women and children. Nexus of Good, Kolkata Chapter, also honoured Kadam and Kadam Haat’s pioneering model of sustainability and artisan empowerment. Operating across Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar and Jammu & Kashmir, the organisation has made a significant impact, working with over 10,000 artisans, 85 per cent of whom are rural women. They have trained these artisans to meet international quality standards and provided regular monthly work for over 1,100 individuals, leading to a 40 per cent increase in their income.

Anandalok, a sanctuary of compassion and empowerment since its founding in 1990, also got the recognition of Nexus of Good. Initially established in the Kolkata suburbs, Anandalok found its permanent home in Badu, North 24-Parganas, in 1992 on land generously donated by PK Bose.

Currently, this comprehensive residential facility provides a “home away from home” for 36 adults with intellectual disabilities, who come from families unable to support them.