Next of kin of Anganwadi workers to get Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia: GTA

Darjeeling: In case of death of Anganwadi workers and helpers who are engaged and working in any Anganwadi centre within the GTA area, a sum of Rs 2,00,000/- shall be given to the legal heir or next of kin as one-time ex-gratia by Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) henceforth.



An order dated August 22 stated that the GTA Executive Sabha in its meeting held on July 8, 2024, has carefully considered the matter of died-in-harness cases of Anganwadi workers and helpers and it was unanimously resolved in the said meeting that henceforth an amount of Rs 2,00,000 would be given as one-time ex-gratia in such cases. This is being issued with immediate effect and shall remain in force until further order.

In another development, the Kurseong Block Development Office and Kurseong Panchayat Committee inaugurated a new Solid Waste and Plastic Management unit on Thursday at Mariyanbari, Garidhura. This unit will utilise machinery to manage both biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste. Biodegradable waste will be converted into compost, which will either be used in agriculture or sold in the market. Non-biodegradable waste, including plastics, will be sorted and recycled, with recycled products being manufactured according to

market demand.

“The unit aims to maintain a clean environment while also creating economic activity and employment opportunities. The Panchayat was defunct in the Hills. We ensured that the rural polls were held in the GTA area. With the reinstating of the Panchayat to the Hills after 23 long years, development activities are taking place in the rural areas of the Hills,” stated Anit Thapa, Chief Executive, GTA, while inaugurating the unit.

Incidentally, this initiative is being launched as a pilot project by the Kurseong Block Development and Panchayat Committee. The success or failure of this project will be evaluated, with the potential for implementation in other areas based on the outcomes, stated an official.