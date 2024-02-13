‘Next of kin of 20 people killed in wildlife attacks to be given jobs in Forest dept’

Alipurduar: The next of kin of 20 persons killed in wild animal attacks in Buxa Tiger Reserve and Jaldapara National Park, are set to be given jobs in the Forest department, announced R Vimala, District Magistrate, Alipurduar. The District Magistrate convened a meeting at the district administrative building ‘Dooars Kanya’ to discuss the modalities.



R Vimala stated: “All the applications submitted to us in the past few months have undergone scrutiny. Twenty individuals will be provided job opportunities in Jaldapara and Buxa Tiger Reserve. We hope that all the families will benefit from this initiative.”

In the event of a death resulting from a wild animal attack, the state government already provides a compensation of Rs 5 lakh. Furthermore, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared last year that, in addition to compensation, the state government would offer employment to one family member of the deceased in cases of wild elephant attacks. The issue has been deliberated in the state Cabinet, following the Chief Minister’s directives. The eligibility criteria for job placement are also outlined in the rules.

Recipients of these jobs will serve as forest volunteers and receive a monthly salary of approximately Rs 12,000. In a significant development earlier this year, a member of a deceased person’s family had secured employment in the Buxa Tiger Reserve following death owing to a wild elephant attack. Forest sources highlight that offering Rs 5 lakh in compensation to the families of those affected by human-wildlife conflicts, along with job opportunities, is a crucial step. In many cases, victims are from economically-backward families, making this support essential. The government’s decision is timely, given the current situation. Additionally, the Forest department faces a shortage of staff, and fresh recruitment due to the state government’s decision has been well-received by various stakeholders.