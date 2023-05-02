Next LS polls will be ‘election for change’, says Mamata

Kolkata: Calling for Opposition unity to oust BJP from power, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the next Lok Sabha polls will be an “election for change”.



“We should oust a non-performing government at the Centre that did nothing in the past 10 years. Our country needs a change. The next Parliamentary election will be carried out for change. All the Opposition parties must join hands to oust the BJP government that has done nothing other than vendetta politics, unleashing a reign of terror across the country, harassing people in the name of demonetisation and inflicting pains on the people in the name of NRC,” Banerjee said.

She urged to put an end to the misrule of the BJP and save Indian democracy. She said: “I urge all Opposition parties to get united. BJP will lose this time if the Opposition parties come together. No power on earth can overthrow the power of people.”

Banerjee expressed her gratitude to the people of Bengal on Tuesday on the occasion of Trinamool Congress completing the second year of its third term in power in Bengal.

Taking to Twitter, Banerjee said: “India deserves change for the better. There’s no bigger a power than the power of people. On the occasion of Maa-Mati-Manush-Divas, I urge everyone to unite against Jumla Politics. When all opposition parties come together, BJP will lose the battle & India will win the war against divisive forces.”

Expressing her gratitude, she tweeted: “I am ever grateful to our Ma-Mati-Manush who have shown to the world on this day in 2021, that there is no bigger power than the power of people in a democracy. We should continue in our effort and commitment towards nation-building as many more battles are to be fought & won together. I sincerely congratulate all the people of Bangla for their relentless support to maintain democracy in our state today on Ma-Mati-Manush Divas. Jai Hind, Jai Bangla.”

The TMC had registered a landslide victory in the last Bengal Assembly elections. The results were announced on May 2, 2021. While speaking on the occasion of completing the second year of the third term for the Trinamool government, Banerjee said: “We have taken Bengal forward in the past 12 years. Bengal is appreciated in the world arena now. Farmers’ income has gone up thrice and the state has seen a huge forward march in various sectors like power, infrastructure and tourism. We have overthrown a tyrant government in the state after 34 years.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Banerjee said: “Bengal gave birth to the renaissance but now some people are polluting Bengal with foul words. They are doing false campaigns and propaganda. Women are not respected.”

Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio programme, Banerjee in a video message to the people said: “In the name of Mann ki Baat, the BJP befools people with ‘Jhoot ki Baat’. The BJP makes promises before every election and forgets those after the polls.”

She further added: “In the Karnataka election manifesto, it was said 3 cylinders would be given. Where is the Ujjwala scheme then? They make false announcements during an election. We are fighting with a government (Centre) that has money power, muscle power and is inflicting terrible atrocities on the people across the country.”

Banerjee also added: “For Adivasis, our government gives Rs 35 lakh loan for education. For our minority communities, apart from the Rs 10 lakh education loan, we also have a 17 per cent OBC reservation. For my transgender friends, we not only give them respect but also provide them with jobs.”