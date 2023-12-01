Next edition of Duare Sarkar likely to be held from Dec 15

Kolkata: With the Lok Sabha polls scheduled to be held next year, the state government is planning to organise another round of Duare Sarkar camps starting December 15, tentatively.



The dates for the elections are yet to be announced but are expected to be held early next year. In such a situation, according to Nabanna sources, the camps for Duare Sarkar are being planned from December 15.

It was learnt that applications will be accepted till December 31.

Following the application submission round, the registration under various schemes of the state government is scheduled to start from January 1 and will continue till January 15.

A virtual meeting was recently held by the state’s chief secretary H K Dwivedi with all the district magistrates. In this meeting, emphasis was laid on the utilisation of the funds under the 15th Finance Commission.

The chief secretary asked the DMs to prudently utilise the remaining funds and ensure no one is deprived of the schemes rolled out by the state government.

Further, the chief secretary has also instructed that tenders be floated for the state government projects that are yet to be taken up. The DMs were also asked to ensure incomplete works be finished in this financial year. Additionally, the construction work for latrines in rural areas should also be taken up.

The previous round of Duare Sarkar was held in September before Puja. Registrations were made for more than 30 schemes. The state government had received an overwhelming response in the registration of migrant workers with over 12.15 lakh such workers registering themselves at the camp. Murshidabad had witnessed the highest number of registered visitors with 13.53 lakhs followed by South 24 Parganas with 10.49 lakhs and North 24-Parganas with 7.82 lakh visitors.

The Old Age Pension scheme that was launched in the last edition of Duare Sarkar witnessed over 3.42 lakh applications.