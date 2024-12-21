Newtown Book Fair committee to hold 11th book fair from Dec 25 to Jan 5

Kolkata: The Newtown Book Fair committee will hold the 11th book fair at Newtown city square ground from December 25 to January 5. Like yesteryears, this year the fair will host several attractive programmes each day apart from its principal aim of increasing awareness about books.

The fair will be inaugurated by Firhad Hakim, minister in-charge of Urban Development & Municipal.

A new logo for the book fair will also be unveiled acting on the concept of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had planned to project this newly-developed city to the world using the iconic Biswa Bangla Gate.

Since this is the centenary year of Rabindranath Tagore’s classic, ROKTOKARABI, several artworks and verses based on it will décor the fair gate. There will be an art festival on this theme too.

More than hundred reputed publishers will set up their stall in this fair. There will be a separate pavilion for little magazines too.

Universities like SNU and several other academic institutions will also be present in this fair. HIDCO, NKDA will also participate. Besides, there will be seminars and panel discussions everyday in the evening highlighting Bengal’s rich socio-cultural legacy and contemporary developments. Reputed artists and painters will also showcase their skills.

Kabita Utsab (poem festival) will be an added attraction of this fair.