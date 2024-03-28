News & Views

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses (CUET UG 2024) till 9.50 pm on March 31. CUET will be conducted in English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The CUET UG exams are scheduled between May 15 and 31, and the results will be declared on June 30.

UAE Embassy in India and OP Jindal Global University recently announced the signing of a MoU to construct four state-of-the-art padel tennis courts on the university’s campus. The collaboration aims to promote the sport of padel tennis in India and provide world-class facilities for students. The padel tennis courts will be constructed according to international standards, allowing the university to host tournaments and training camps.