‘News of 2 trains averting collision at Bhagalpur Station on Saturday fake’

Kolkata: In an official statement on Monday, Eastern Railway stated that the news of two trains averting collision at Bhagalpur station on Saturday was fake.



The Railway stated that there was no abnormality at that time at Bhagalpur station.

The data logger fact check revealed that the two trains–13229 Godda – Rajendra Nagar Terminal Weekly Express and 03037 Up Sahibganj – Bhagalpur Special–were received on two different platforms and departed from different platforms at different times, there was no conflict regarding the path of the trains and the train operations were absolutely normal.

Kausik Mitra, Chief Public Relations Officer of Eastern Railway strongly condemns such kind of misrepresentation creating wrong notion and panic among the passengers.