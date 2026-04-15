News at a Glance

Man killed after truck hits cycle

ALIPURDUAR: A man from Malda district lost his life in a tragic road accident near Chepani Choupathi in the Alipurduar district along National Highway 31 on Tuesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Bidu Chowdhury. According to sources, Chowdhury was cycling towards Kamakhyaguri with Prakash Chowdhury when a cement-laden truck allegedly rammed into them from behind. Both were critically injured. They were rushed to Alipurduar District Hospital, where doctors declared Bidu Chowdhury dead. Prakash Chowdhury is currently under treatment.

Man dies after being hit by car in South Dinajpur

BALURGHAT: A 46-year-old man died following an accident on Monday evening in Balurghat block. The deceased, Jaydeb Mallick of Khaspur under Balurghat block, was critically injured after being hit by a car. He was initially taken to Khaspur Rural Hospital and later shifted to Balurghat Hospital as his condition worsened. He succumbed to his injuries there.

Four shops gutted in fire

Raiganj: A devastating fire broke out at Hemtabad in North Dinajpur district on Monday night, gutting four shops. The blaze reportedly started from a tailor shop and quickly spread to nearby establishments. Fire tenders from Kaliyaganj and Raiganj rushed to the spot, while locals assisted in firefighting efforts. After nearly two hours, the fire was brought under control, leaving most goods reduced to ashes, police said.