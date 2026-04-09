News at a Glance

Rajarhat: Several shops gutted in fire

Kolkata: Several shops were gutted after a fire broke out in the Choto Pol area of Raigachi in Rajarhat on Tuesday night, triggering panic among local residents. According to sources, on Tuesday night, some local residents spotted a shop burning in the Raigachi area on Rajarhat Road. The police and fire brigade were immediately informed. By the time the two fire tenders arrived, the fire had started spreading rapidly and gutted several other adjacent shops. Later, three more fire tenders were also sent to douse the flames. The fire was doused around 2 am. No injuries were reported.

BJP worker’s body found in Haldia

Kolkata: The body of a man, alleged by the BJP to be its worker, was recovered in Haldia of East Midnapore on Wednesday, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a public meeting there. The deceased, identified as Mahadeb Biswas, was found lying in a bloodied condition near the Haldi river at Balughata. While the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained, his family has alleged that he was murdered. According to his wife, Biswas had been missing since Tuesday after leaving home as usual.