News at a Glance

Five injured in Itahar road accident

Raiganj: Five people, including a woman and a child, were injured when two bikes had a head-on collision on National Highway 12 at Saraidighi in Itahar of North Dinajpur district on Friday morning. Three of the injured have been identified as Rahul Basak, Popy Mandal and Sabaidul Hoque. They are undergoing treatment at Raiganj Government Medical College & Hospital, police said.

Youth injured after electrocution during Ram Navami procession

Siliguri: A youth was seriously injured after being electrocuted during a Ram Navami procession in Bagdogra on Friday. The injured has been identified as Ashutosh Singh, a resident of Bagdogra. According to reports, the incident occurred while a procession was underway in the area where Ashutosh was carrying a Ram Navami flag mounted on a steel pipe. During the procession, the metal pole reportedly came into contact with an overhead electric wire, resulting in a severe electric shock. He was initially rushed to the Bagdogra Primary Health Centre and later was shifted to a private nursing home in Matigara.