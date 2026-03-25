News at a Glance

Woman arrested for Brown Sugar trade

Siliguri: Police from Matigara Police Station arrested a 31-year-old woman, Sohela Khatun, for allegedly running a brown sugar racket from her residence in Biswas Colony, Siliguri. Acting on a tip-off, plainclothes police raided her house on Monday night and recovered 284 grams of brown sugar, estimated to be worth over Rs 1 lakh, along with two mobile phones and Rs 25,000 in cash.

Man arrested with firearm in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: Amid the ongoing elections, police from Sahebganj Police Station in Dinhata subdivision arrested a man and recovered a firearm from his possession during an operation. The accused, identified as Ajay Debnath (45), was apprehended near Abu Tara Railway Halt. A search led to the recovery of a 7.6 mm firearm along with a single round of ammunition from him.