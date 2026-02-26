News at a Glance

Beniapukur shootout: Police arrests two, recovers firearm, bullets

Kolkata: Acting on a tip off, Kolkata Police on Tuesday arrested two for being allegedly involved in the Beniapukur shootout. Police have also recovered an improvised firearm along with two bullets from the duo. During the investigation, several places were raided by police. During one such raid, the accused were nabbed as they were trying to flee.The accused have been identified as Md. Arshad alias Salman and Md. Anwar. On Monday night, Md Niyaz alias Raja, a resident of Tiljala Road was shot in the leg in front of his residence following an altercation with Salman. Salman, the prime accused in the case, is a known history sheeter in the area and had been involved in various crimes earlier. Search is on to nab others involved in the case.

Three arrested for illegal possession of foreign currency

Kolkata: Three men were arrested on Tuesday night for illegally possessing 4,75,000 US dollars and 3,00,000 Thai Baht. The accused, Sayan Das, Asad Mohammad Punjabi, and Firoz Khan were detained while roaming around suspiciously in the Park Street area. They claimed that they work in a foreign currency exchange office and were carrying the dollar and Baht to Mumbai for currency exchange. However, they failed to produce any documents to substantiate their claim. A case has been registered under section 303 (2) {theft} of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).