News at a Glance

ER seals 12 trespass points

Kolkata: Eastern Railway sealed 12 illegal track-crossing points between February 14 and 16 in a safety drive to curb trespassing and fatalities. Five of the sealed locations were in the Sitarampur–Jasidih section, three each in the Deoghar–Dumka and Jasidih–Jhajha sections, and one in the Madhupur–Giridih stretch, officials said. The locations were reinforced to block unauthorised access and redirect pedestrians to authorised crossings.

Emu extended; ispat now till Junagarh road

Kolkata: South Eastern Railway (SER) has extended the running of the Panskura–Digha–Panskura EMU special train till May 16. Train numbers 08117 and 08118, operating between Panskura and Digha, will continue to run as per the existing schedule up to that date. The railway said the decision was taken to clear the extra rush of passengers on the route. In a separate statement, SER said the Howrah–Titlagarh Ispat Express would be extended to Junagarh Road from February 21.