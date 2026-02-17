News at a Glance

Youth held for alleged kidnapping of minor in Siliguri

Siliguri: A youth has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 16-year-old girl from Siliguri. The accused has been identified as Shahanoor Hussain, a resident of Haldibari. According to police sources, the minor girl, a resident of the Dagapur area in Siliguri, had been missing since Monday. After failing to trace her despite extensive searches, her family lodged a written missing person complaint at Pradhan Nagar police station on the same night. Within a few hours, police managed to trace and rescue the minor from the Siliguri Junction area, and Shahanoor was arrested. The accused was produced before the Siliguri court on Tuesday.

Man arrested with firearm ahead of alleged handover

Siliguri: Police from Pradhan Nagar police station arrested a youth with a pistol and one round of ammunition near the State Guest House in Siliguri on Monday night. The accused has been identified as Md. Firoz alias Raj, a resident of Kalimpong. Preliminary investigation suggests he was heading from Salugara checkpost towards Siliguri Junction to deliver the weapon. He was produced before the Siliguri court on Tuesday. Investigation is ongoing.