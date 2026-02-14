News at a Glance

Malda: 10 CRUDE BOMBS RECOVERED

Malda: 10 crude bombs were recovered on Thursday evening from Rajnagar Model area under Kaliachak police station in Malda. Locals spotted the explosives inside an abandoned room under the Rajnagar Market Committee and alerted police. A large contingent from Kaliachak police station rushed to the spot, along with the CID bomb squad and a fire engine. The bomb squad recovered 10 fresh bombs from the room and later defused them in a deserted area through controlled explosions. An investigation has been launched.

Police seize four sand-laden tractors in South Dinajpur crackdown

BALURGHAT: Kushmandi police intercepted four tractor-trolleys loaded with sand being smuggled from the Harmor area in Kushmandi block, South Dinajpur, on Thursday evening. According to police sources, officials from the Land Reforms department often accompany police to nab vehicles smuggling sand from the Tangan river. Police apprehended three drivers from the four vehicles, while one managed to escape. The arrested drivers—Rahul Amin, Shamsher Ali, and Murshid Alam, all residents of Kushmandi—were produced in court on Friday.