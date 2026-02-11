News at a Glance

ED catches two in coal smuggling case

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate arrested coal traders Chinmoy Mondal and Kiran Khan on Monday night in a coal smuggling case after interrogating them for several hours. The arrests

came after raids across West Bengal on February 3, a cash seizure in Asansol, and questioning of suspended Budbud police station officer Manoranjan Mondal.





Metro services on Green Line hit

Kolkata: Metro services on the Green Line were disrupted for nearly an hour on Tuesday afternoon due to signalling feedback issues at Central Park Station. Trains were suspended between Salt Lake Sector V and Bengal Chemical, with truncated services running up to Howrah Maidan. Normal operations resumed at 5.32 pm, leaving hundreds of passengers delayed and stranded.

Two MBBS students killed in road mishap in Thakurpukur

Kolkata: Two third-year MBBS students of Joka ESI Hospital, Anand Priyadarshi (23) and Md Faiaz Zaman Mallick (23), were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck at Thakurpukur. The truck ran away, and the police are investigating it.