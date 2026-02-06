News at a Glance

Raiganj Univ interim VC steps down

Raiganj: The interim Vice-Chancellor of Raiganj University Dipak Kumar Roy resigned from his post . He sent his resignation to Durlav Sarkar, the registrar of the university, on Wednesday. Dipak Kumar Roy said: “We came to know that the file for the appointment of new permanent VC has been approved by the state Governor and sent to the higher education department. I have tendered my resignation. The new VC will join soon”.

Sliguri police seize 22 kg cannabis, 1 held

Siliguri: The Anti-Crime wing of Siliguri Pradhan Nagar Police station arrested a youth with 22 kg of cannabis from the Junction Bus Terminus in Siliguri on Wednesday night, before it could be smuggled. The accused has been identified as Nikhil Kumar, a resident of Bihar. According

to police sources, the youth attempted to smuggle the cannabis from Cooch Behar to Bihar via Siliguri and was waiting at the bus stand to board a bus.