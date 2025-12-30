News at a Glance

Med intern killed, 3 injured in road mishap

Siliguri: A road accident claimed the life of a medical intern from North Bengal Medical College and Hospital on Sunday night, while three others were injured. The deceased has been identified as Sayantani Bhaduri, a resident of Kolkata. The accident occurred at Kadma More in Naxalbari on the Panighata–Bagdogra state highway. According to sources, four medical interns were travelling towards Panighata after completing their hospital duty when their car collided head-on with another vehicle coming from the opposite direction towards Siliguri. Police from Naxalbari Police Station and traffic personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the injured with the help of locals. They were first taken to Naxalbari Rural Hospital, and later shifted to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, where Sayantani succumbed to her injuries. Two others remain under treatment, while one was discharged after first aid.

Man held with illegal firearm in Falakata

ALIPURDUAR: Late Sunday night, police arrested Shibnath Roy, a resident of Burirpat in Cooch Behar, near the North Bengal State Transport Corporation bus stand with a locally made pistol and a live cartridge. Authorities suspect he intended to sell the firearm, though investigations are ongoing.