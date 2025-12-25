News at a Glance

Raiganj father gets life for girl’s murder

Raiganj: Raiganj Fast Track Court sentenced Pradip Kumar Das to life imprisonment for murdering his 14-year-old daughter during a domestic dispute in October 2017. The girl was killed with an iron bar while trying to stop her father from assaulting her mother. The accused has remained in judicial custody since his arrest.

Man held for stabbing girl

Malda: Malda Police arrested Suraj Mondal (22) within 24 hours for brutally stabbing a Class X girl in Raipur, Old Malda. The victim remains critically injured at Malda Medical College. Mondal claimed he attacked her out of frustration over a failed romantic relationship, which the family denied, stating she faced repeated harassment. Acting on the family’s complaint and local intelligence, police apprehended him. The incident has caused widespread outrage, with locals demanding swift justice and improved safety for women and minors.