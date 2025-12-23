News at a Glance

Rajabazar: Fruit seller killed

Kolkata: A fruit seller, Mehboob Alam (40), was hacked to death by two unknown assailants in Rajabazar on Monday. The incident occurred around 9:30 am at his shop, when an altercation broke out and the men stabbed him before fleeing. Alam was rushed to NRS Medical College and Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The police have registered a murder case.

Metro: Spl services on Christmas on Blue & Green lines

Kolkata: Metro will operate special services on the Blue Line and Green Line on December 25. On the Blue Line, services will begin at 6.50 am. First train timings will remain unchanged, except for the 6.54 am service from Shahid Khudiram to Dakshineswar. On Green Line, services will operate from 6.39 am to 10.20 pm, with six-minute intervals between 4.25 pm and 8.30 pm.