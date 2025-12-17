News at a Glance

Three hurt as sand-laden lorry crashes into house

Raiganj: Three persons, including a woman, were injured when a sand laden lorry rammed into a road side house at Bijbari in Matikunda-2 Gram Panchayat under Islampur Police Station in North Dinajpur on Monday night. The injured are undergoing treatment in Islampur Sub Divisional Hospital. The lorry driver was arrested and the vehicle seized.

Painter arrested with stolen gold jewellery

Darjeeling : A painter was arrested from the Dakshin Shantinagar area of Siliguri with stolen jewellery. The accused, Saibal De Sarkar, allegedly stole gold jewellery from a house where he was engaged for a painting job.