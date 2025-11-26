News at a Glance

Broad daylight firing in Kaliachak sparks fear

Malda: Tension gripped Malda’s Kaliachak on Wednesday as miscreants opened fire in broad daylight, this time targeting the residence of a ration dealer, Nasifa Bibi, wife of local TMC leader Asraful Shaikh at Mojampur. According to local sources, a group of armed assailants arrived around 2 pm and fired multiple rounds, around 15 to 20, before fleeing the spot. Though no injuries were reported, the incident created widespread panic in the locality. This fresh attack comes amid a spate of back-to-back violent crimes in Kaliachak over the past two days.

Elderly ‘papad’ seller shot dead

Malda: Malda witnessed yet another shocking murder on Tuesday night after an elderly papad seller was shot dead during an alleged robbery attempt in Kaliachak’s Jalalpur area. The incident created widespread panic in the Nicher Kadi locality. The deceased has been identified as Azahar Momin, 60, a resident of Fatekhani Kamat under the Jalalpur region. Azahar, who earned his living by selling papads at fairs and local gatherings, was returning home on his bicycle after a day’s work when the attack took place. According to local sources, a gang of miscreants intercepted him and allegedly attempted to snatch the money he was carrying. When Azahar resisted, the robbers shot him at close range. They blocked his way and tried to rob him. When he refused to give in, they fired at him, local residents and the police anticipated.