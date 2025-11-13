News at a Glance

Online enrolment for Madhyamik 2026 from December 2

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced that the online enrolment process for the Madhyamik (Secondary) Examination, 2026, will commence at 11 am on December 2 and continue till midnight on December 19. According to the notification, all recognised Class X schools under the Board must complete the enrolment of eligible candidates—Regular, Continuing and Compartmental—through the website www.wbbsedata.com. Schools have been asked to strictly adhere to the detailed guidelines available under the “Instruction” tab of the portal to ensure the accurate and timely enrolment of candidates.

Murshidabad: 6 injured in ‘blast’

Kolkata: A powerful explosion late on Tuesday night shattered the calm of Murshidabad’s Kandi area, leaving six people injured. The blast occurred inside a residential house, causing part of the structure to collapse and damaging several nearby buildings. Local residents rushed to the spot after hearing the loud explosion and helped rescue the injured, who were later admitted to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital. Police and forensic teams reached the site soon after and cordoned off the area for investigation. Preliminary reports indicate that the explosion might have been triggered by a gas cylinder blast.